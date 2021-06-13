Cancel
Ontology Gas Trading 20% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ONG)

By Stephan Byrd
tickerreport.com
 9 days ago

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Ontology Gas coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00002247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology Gas has a market capitalization of $229.28 million and approximately $20.47 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded down 20% against the dollar.

www.tickerreport.com
