ReddCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $84.24 Million (RDD)

By Logan Wallace
tickerreport.com
 9 days ago

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $84.24 million and $341,302.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar.

www.tickerreport.com
