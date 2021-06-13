Cancel
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

By Joseph Griffin
tickerreport.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street analysts expect Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) to report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings. Apartment Investment and Management posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

