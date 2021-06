Vintage drag racing isn't the only draw at the historic March Meet event. Check out our gallery of street cars and trucks in Bakersfield. The March Meet, held every March (typically) at Famoso Raceway in Bakersfield, is the West Coast's most popular vintage drag race (rivaled only by the NHRA California Hot Rod Reunion held at this historic drag strip every fall). March Meet participants and fans have been lucky; while many motorsports events have been cancelled due to the pandemic, the 2020 March Meet was held before major shutdowns went into effect, and the 2021 event, postponed from March to May, was a success. For five days prior to Memorial Day, vintage drag race cars in all or favorite racing classes from nostalgic front engine Top Fuelers to Hot Rod door-slammers pounded the Famoso strip.