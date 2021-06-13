Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

By Joseph Griffin
tickerreport.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

www.tickerreport.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ubs Group Ag#Moving Average#Marketbeat#Bank Of America#The Goldman Sachs Group#Ubs Group Ag#Hrt Financial Lp#Hancock Whitney Corp#Nasdaq Dsey#Thomson Reuters#Diversey Company Profile#Diversey Holdings Ltd#Food And Beverage#Diversey Daily Enter#Free Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target...
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Sells $457,070.97 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Serge Topjian sold 11,657 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $457,070.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,657 shares in the company, valued at $143,390.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
StocksWKRB News

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Roth Capital

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canoo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Randstad in a report released on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Randstad’s FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.
Stockscom-unik.info

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Timken were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksWKRB News

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells $2,199,125.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $2,199,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,484,816.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
StocksWKRB News

Morgan Stanley Boosts ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $58.00

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OKE. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.76.
Stockstickerreport.com

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.80.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Westpac Banking Corp Increases Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

KeyCorp Weighs in on Stitch Fix, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,887.50 ($37.73).
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “
StocksWKRB News

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on YARIY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Cut to Sell at Kepler Capital Markets

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.
Medical & Biotechtickerreport.com

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.14.
Stockstickerreport.com

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.55.
Stockstickerreport.com

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.43.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Reviewing The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) & Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) and Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk. Profitability. This table compares The Clorox and Diversey’s net margins, return...