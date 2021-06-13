Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.www.tickerreport.com