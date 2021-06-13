Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OKE. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.76.