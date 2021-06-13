Cancel
CoinPoker One Day Volume Reaches $44.00 (CHP)

 9 days ago

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $44.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

