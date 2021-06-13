CoinPoker One Day Volume Reaches $44.00 (CHP)

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenix Global coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenix Global has a market capitalization of $23.59 million and $567,886.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.