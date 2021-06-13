Cancel
Elamachain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.72 Million (ELAMA)

By Logan Wallace
tickerreport.com
 9 days ago

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, Elamachain has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elamachain has a market cap of $12.20 million and $3.72 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elamachain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

