Elamachain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.72 Million (ELAMA)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 32.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 44.5% against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $91,784.83 and approximately $128.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.