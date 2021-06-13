Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Obi-Wan Kenobi Set Photos Wrap Ewan McGregor in a Shroud of Mystery

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith many Star Wars spin off series' in production at the moment, it is hard to keep up with who is currently filming what. While Rogue One's Andor series has only just got cameras rolling, The Book of Boba Fett has seemingly come to the end of shooting and we know that the third season of The Mandalorian is on its way to us next year. However, there is no mistaking what Ewan McGregor is up to in the Star Wars universe as he begins shooting his return to the franchise as Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the first sight of him on set has been revealed in a series of photos posted on Twitter.

movieweb.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayden Christensen
Person
Joel Edgerton
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Shroud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Movies
News Break
Disney
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Reveals the Sith’s Greatest Secret

In the Star Wars story, Anakin Skywalker was believed by many to be the prophesied Chosen One who would bring balance to the Force — his why the Jedi Council eventually allowed him to be trained in the ways of the Jedi Order even though he was older than many Padawans when he began his Jedi journey.
MoviesKXLY

Liam Neeson won’t be appearing in Obi-Wan

Liam Neeson “hasn’t been approached” to appear in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’. The 69-year-old actor portrayed Jedi master Quin-Gon Jinn in ‘Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace’ – and though his character was killed off at the end of the movie, he’s been the subject of speculation he’ll be returning to the franchise in the upcoming Disney+ series, which sees Ewan McGregor reprise his role as the titular character and Hayden Christensen back as Darth Vader.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Star Wars’ Ewan McGregor Jokes About ‘Disturbing’ Time Acting With Yoda’s Puppet In Phantom Menace

Oftentimes when an actor in a major franchise is asked what it was like to work with another character, especially if they are green, they may not have an answer. These days, so many major productions about science fiction or fantasy worlds have the talent leave their surroundings and scene partners up to their own imaginations. But when it comes to the Star Wars movies, there’s a lot more practical movie magic at work. Ewan McGregor got to experience it firsthand when he first played Obi-Wan Kenobi in Episode I: The Phantom Menace opposite Yoda himself!
Moviesthemainstreetmouse.com

Ewan McGregor Reveals Classic Star Wars Characters Appear in Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

There are a lot of exciting Star Wars television projects in the works for Disney+ including Andor and The Book of Boba Fett, which just wrapped production this week. However, one show that folks are especially excited about is the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which will not only see the return of Ewan McGregor in the titular role but also Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. During a recent “Actors on Actors” interview with The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal through Variety, McGregor talked about filming the new series and teased the return of stormtroopers.
MoviesInside the Magic

Liam Neeson Gives ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Series Casting Update

22 years ago, fans were reunited with George Lucas’s Star Wars universe. The prequel trilogy began in 1999 with Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace and brought the galaxy far, far away back to the big screen. Taking place many years before Lucas’s original trilogy, the prequels brought...
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars: Andor Set Photo Reveals Another Dead Rogue One Character Return

Lucasfilm has a ton of Star Wars projects on their upcoming line-up, including a new Disney+ series that's set to star Diego Luna as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's Cassian Andor. Andor will be a prequel to Rogue One, which means there are many characters who could potentially show up on the series. There have already been rumors that Ewan McGregor will appear on the show as Obi-Wan Kenobi and fans are hoping that other Rogue One characters, especially Alan Tudyk's K-2SO, will make an appearance. Recently, some new photos came out of the Andor set and it appears at least one Rogue One character will be showing up: Ruescott Melshi (Duncan Pow). Pow's character was one of the many people who died during the Battle of Scarif.
MoviesPosted by
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Ewan McGregor Says Acting Opposite Stormtroopers on ‘Obi-Wan’ Turned Him Back Into a Kid

Ewan McGregor has made three Star Wars movies — but until now, he’d never shot a scene with a Stormtrooper. That shocking fact was revealed in a new interview McGregor did with Pedro Pascal, the star of The Mandalorian, about the differences between making Star Wars in 2021 versus in the late ’90s and early 2000s when McGregor appeared in the Prequel Trilogy. Surprisingly, the effects are more practical now than they were in most of the prequels, when George Lucas became enamored with digital technology and shot almost all of Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith on blue and green screens.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Ewan McGregor Admits That Yoda Should Be A Puppet Rather Than CGI

Disney Plus’ Star Wars content is set to explode over the coming years. The Mandalorian remains the platform’s biggest hit and will be followed by a whole bunch of spinoffs in various stages of production. But in 2022, the spotlight will inevitably be hogged by Ewan McGregor’s hugely anticipated return to a galaxy far, far away in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Set after Revenge of the Sith, the show will reveal Obi-Wan’s wilderness years. These seem to be more eventful than we’d assumed, especially as Hayden Christensen will reappear as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Liam Neeson Shuts Down ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Rumors

The Oscar-nominated actor was pressed on the upcoming Disney+ show by late night host Jimmy Kimmel. Liam Neeson seemed to make it clear that he will not appear in the upcoming Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi — but he may have just been being coy. The Oscar-nominated actor on Wednesday dropped...
MoviesPosted by
Fox News

Liam Neeson addresses 'Star Wars' return rumors ahead of Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney+

Liam Neeson is shutting down rumors that he’ll reprise his role in the "Star Wars" franchise for the upcoming Disney+ series focused on Obi-Wan Kenobi. Disney+ and "Star Wars" announced earlier this year that they are forging ahead with a Ewan McGregor-led series focused on the character that first debuted in "A New Hope" in 1977. Neeson previously played Qui-Gon Jinn in the 1999 prequel film "The Phantom Menace," in which McGregor played a young version of Obi-Wan for the first time following Alec Guinness’ portrayal in the original trilogy.
MoviesMovieWeb

Liam Neeson Reveals Qui-Gon Jinn's Status in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

We probably shouldn't bet on seeing Liam Neeson in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+. As of now, Ewan McGregor is working on the show that will see him reprise his role as the fan favorite Jedi from the Star Wars prequel trilogy. The series will bring back some other returning characters from the Star Wars universe, but there's been no indication that Neeson will appear on the show in character as Qui-Gon Jinn.
MoviesCollider

Exclusive: ‘Loki’ Head Writer Michael Waldron on What It’s Like Writing a ‘Star Wars’ Movie for Producer Kevin Feige

Michael Waldron has had quite the last 24 months. Thanks to his work on Rick and Morty, he landed the job as head writer on Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ series Loki. And thanks to his work on Loki, Marvel asked him to take point on screenplay duties on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for director Sam Raimi. And somewhere in there, he also landed a plum gig: writing a brand new Star Wars movie for producer Kevin Feige.
MoviesPosted by
GAMINGbible

‘Obi-Wan’ Star Ewan McGregor Says 'The Mandalorian' Got Him Back Into Star Wars

The Star Wars prequel films are a bit of a meme now. Though fans will be the first to admit they contain too much CGI, some overly dramatic performances, and a strange vendetta against sand, Star Wars lovers are also the first to quote and rewatch these films. Ewan McGregor starred in the prequel series as Obi-Wan Kenobi, as you well know, but the reviews of the original series were hard on the actor, and the filming was notoriously tedious. However, as he films the TV series Obi-Wan Kenobi, McGregor says it's an entirely different experience - and that's in part down to The Mandalorian.
Moviessideshow.com

Ranking the Star Wars Skywalker Films

For many of us, Star Wars is a veritable highlight of our childhoods. It was my personal gateway to science fiction, and thus spawned my love for all things genre-related. Princess Leia was someone I idolized. Our family had the original trilogy on VHS tape, and to say I wore those tapes thin would be an understatement.
TV Seriesstarwarsnewsnet.com

Liam Neeson Claims He Was Not Approached About Returning For ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Series

The Disney Plus Obi-Wan Kenobi show has been shooting for over a month already, and even though Disney has revealed the full cast for the series, there are many who are speculating that there will be some surprise appearances in it. We are specifically talking about Liam Neeson’s Qui-Gon Jinn, a character that is all but confirmed to appear in the series. And even though everybody is expecting him, the actor continues to deny his involvement with the series.