Obi-Wan Kenobi Set Photos Wrap Ewan McGregor in a Shroud of Mystery

With many Star Wars spin off series' in production at the moment, it is hard to keep up with who is currently filming what. While Rogue One's Andor series has only just got cameras rolling, The Book of Boba Fett has seemingly come to the end of shooting and we know that the third season of The Mandalorian is on its way to us next year. However, there is no mistaking what Ewan McGregor is up to in the Star Wars universe as he begins shooting his return to the franchise as Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the first sight of him on set has been revealed in a series of photos posted on Twitter.