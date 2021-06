Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a law increasing penalties for crimes related to protests.Ms Reynolds, a Republican, signed the “Back the Blue” bill into law on Thursday. Under the new law, rioting becomes a felony, rather than a misdemeanour, while penalties for blocking streets will also be raised. “We encourage First Amendment rights to protest peacefully, but if you break the law, you’re going to be held accountable,” the Iowa governor said, according to KCCI-TV in Des Moines.Ms Reynolds said anyone caught rioting, looting or attacking police officers would be “punished to the full extent of the law.”“The...