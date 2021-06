Pre-Teen Drumming Evangelist Spreads the Joy of Playing Across the Planet. It’s an unrelenting bombardment of music and joyfulness that makes Beatlemania, T-Rextasy, and the Kardashian phenomenon seem like underachieving, ho-hum non-happenings. It’s almost unfathomable how many times each day there appears to be a post or news item or video release involving 11-year-old British multi-instrumentalist Nandi Bushell—almost to the point where a media company could launch a 24-hour “Nandi News” channel and still have to bump some items, because there simply wouldn’t be enough airtime available to run everything. My brain hurts. Does yours?