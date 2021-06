Murphys, CA…Sundays 9am to 1pm, June 6 to October 31. Murphys Community Park, 585 Algiers Street. We offer the community access to fresh & healthy produce and products from local farmers right here in Calaveras County. Food that has traveled fewer miles is fresher, more nutritious and has greater flavor. Come to our market for the best produce in town and show your support for local farmers.