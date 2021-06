MANHATTAN, Kansas — A public hearing will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the Kansas Department of Agriculture, 1320 Research Park Dr. in Manhattan, regarding the issuance of a permanent statewide quarantine of weed species that have been designated noxious by federal regulation. The proposed quarantine would replace KDA’s existing Federal Noxious Weed Quarantine, which is expiring, and would prohibit all movement of items regulated pursuant to the quarantine into or within the state of Kansas.