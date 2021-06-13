Cancel
Louisville, KY

Burning Summer Questions for Louisville's Position Groups

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
 8 days ago

(Photo of Scott Satterfield: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal, Louisville Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - As we head into the third year of the Scott Satterfield era, there are a lot of of questions surrounding the Louisville football program. Will they improve upon their disappointing 4-7 campaign in 2020? Can they improve their ghastly turnover margin? How will the staff improve their recruiting efforts?

While these are all questions that have to do with the team as a whole, today, we will be taking each of the Cardinals' position groups, and looking at a top question/storyline regarding it as we progress through the summer and into the 2021 season.

Quarterbacks: Which Malik Cunningham will show up?

A large part of the success on offense in 2019, accompanied by the emergence of Tutu Atwell and Javian Hawkins, was the effectiveness of quarterback Malik Cunningham. While he did not start to begin the season, and did miss some time due to injuries, he would still end up setting the single-season school record for passing efficiency with a mark of 194.45. In 2020, this was not quite the case. He played a large factor in Louisville's turnover woes, as he tossed 12 interceptions and lost three fumbles. However, he still put up good yardage and touchdown numbers last season tossing a career-high 2,617 yards and 20 touchdowns-two short of his 2019 mark. Newly promoted quarterbacks coach Pete Thomas has been working with him to cut down on his turnovers, and time will tell if he can have another year like 2019, or if interceptions and fumbles will continue to haunt him.

Running Backs: Who will emerge as the "go-to guy"?

It's always difficult losing a running back like Javian Hawkins. He exploded onto the scene in 2019, rushing for a single-season school record (by a RB) of 1,525 yards, which ranked seventh in the nation. Even in 2020, he still managed to rush for 822 in seven games before opting out. There is still talent left, and a frontrunner to be named starter in Jalen Mitchell, but by no means is he a lock. If he can cut down on his fumbles and stay healthy, Hassan Hall can very much push for the starting job. Maurice Burkley had an impressive stretch before an injury derailed his season. While the Cardinals will still likely opt for a running back by committee approach in 2021, someone still has to start.

Wide Receivers: Will Justin Marshall finally have his breakout year?

Finally getting a chance to start in 2020, there was a fair amount of hype surrounding Justin Marshall. Unfortunately, it didn't quite pan out as he would have hoped, as he only logged seven receptions for 87 yards and zero touchdowns. To be fair, a lot of it was not his fault. The passing game in 2020 revolved a lot around force feeding the ball to Atwell and Fitzpatrick, and the offense in general became extraordinarily predictable at times. With Atwell and Fitzpatrick now in the NFL, a ton of snaps are now available for all receivers, and the opportunity is there for Marshall to seize.

Tight Ends: Will any TE not named Marshon Ford have a sizable impact in the passing game?

When discussing the tight end room for Louisville, the conversation starts with Marshon Ford, and for good reason. While he has just 601 yards over the last two season, that comes with 13 touchdowns. His seven in 2019 led ACC tight ends, and his six in 2020 came second only to Miami's Brevin Jordan. But, the conversation almost ends at that point, as the other scholarship tight ends on the roster have combined for just four receptions for 38 yards. This is mainly a by product of the system, where half the tight ends serve as mainly blockers on the line. While they play that role well, the potential is there for someone to take a step forward in the passing game following Ean Pfeifer's departure.

Offensive Line: Will the unit as a whole take that next step they are capable of making?

The staff has conducted a remarkable turnaround of the offensive line in the three years since Satterfield took over. Looking at the roster, it's not inconceivable that Louisville could have an eight-nine man rotation of lineman that see regular playing time in games. That being said, there is still work to do. Last season, they allowed 2.73 sacks per game (98th in D1) as well as 8.45 tackles for loss (121st in D1). The rushing numbers might have been there (200.0 ypg - 29th in D1), and the offense is explosive enough to overcome lengthy downs, but they still need to cut down on the amount of negative plays. With they quality depth they have, the have the opportunity to do so.

Defensive Line: Can they turn up the amount of pressure on the backfield?

Defensive coordinator Bryan Brown has orchestrated a tremendous turnaround of Louisville's defense, taking one of the worst defenses in college football and making it a top 50 unit. But it's not perfect, and the one area it needs the most help in is on the defensive line. The Cardinals ranked just 12th in the ACC in both sacks and tackles for loss, tallying 2.0 and 5.7 in 2020, and a lot of those came from the linebacker corps. The defensive line, and front seven as a whole, performed well in short yardage situations, but needs a lot of work generating pressure in pass rushing situations, especially out of the nose tackle spot.

Outside Linebackers: Can Jack Fagot make an instant impact at his new position?

It's far from uncommon to see position switches in college football, especially at Louisville where we most recently saw Rodjay Burns have success doing it. Next in line to try it out in Jack Fagot, who is transitioning from strong safety to Card linebacker. He found some success on the backend, picking off a pair of passes (one being from Trevor Lawrence) and notching 49 tackles (31 solo), but his body type is certainly better suited to play in the box. The question is whether or not that translates into on field production.

Inside Linebackers: How will Monty Montgomery fare as a full time starter?

Despite not being a regular starter Monty Montgomery was one of the top defensive assets on the teams. Thanks to his prowess on the blitz, he led the team in sacks with 4.0, was third in tackles for losses with 7.5, and had an interception. Of course, it's only natural that these numbers will most likely improve with more reps, but the real question is longevity. The inside linebacker room is relatively thin, Montgomery will more than likely be asked to play a lot of snaps. One can hope that his body does not get worn down to where his blitzing effectiveness is not impacted.

Cornerbacks: What is Kei'Trel Clark's ceiling?

Not only is Kei'Trel Clark arguably the best defensive player, you could make an argument that he is the best returner period. Coming over from Liberty, he finished eighth nationally in pass breakups with 10, and logged 36 tackles (27 solo) with an interception, taking home Second Team All-ACC honors. Despite joining the team in fall camp, just weeks before the season opener, he looked like the best man-to-man cover corner at Louisville since Jaire Alexander. With a full offseason to take in and further digest the playbook, there is very real All-American potential.

Safeties: Who will step up for Lovie Jenkins?

The safety spot was already a relatively inexperienced position group, and then presumptive starter Lovie Jenkins hit the transfer portal. Satterfield has stated that he is still searching the portal for safeties, and has already brought in Qwynnterrio Cole from Alcorn State, but there is certainly an open competition at strong safety, as Kenderick Duncan likely has free safety on lock. As for the other backend spot, it will be a long race between Cole, Josh Minkins, Benjamin Perry, Bralyn Oliver and TJ Quinn.

