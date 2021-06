We've redesigned the OMAAT homepage! If you prefer the old grid format, or just want to see all posts in chronological order, please click here. In November 2020, Lufthansa cut first class on all routes to the United States. For well over six months, Lufthansa hasn’t sold a single first class seat to the USA, which would have been unthinkable pre-pandemic. In a further sign of a (slow) return to normal, that will finally be changing as of this week.