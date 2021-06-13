Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, MN

Judge tosses hospital workers’ vaccine requirement challenge

By Associated Press
cbs3duluth.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit filed by employees of a Houston hospital system over its requirement that all of its staff be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Houston Methodist Hospital system suspended 178 employees without pay last week over their refusal to get vaccinated. Of them, 117 sued seeking to overturn the requirement and over their suspension and threatened termination. In a scathing ruling Saturday, U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes deemed the lead plaintiff’s contention that the vaccines are “experimental and dangerous” to be false and otherwise irrelevant. He also said it was “reprehensible” of her to compare the vaccination requirement to the Nazis’ forced medical experimentation on concentration camp captives. The plaintiffs’ lawyer vowed to appeal.

cbs3duluth.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Vaccines
City
Houston, MN
Local
Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynn Hughes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccination#Covid 19 Vaccine#Ap#Nazis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
CNN

A strong storm and at least one tornado struck the Chicago suburbs. The line of storms now moves east

(CNN) — A massive storm and at least one tornado ripped through the Chicago suburbs late Sunday night, injuring at least five people and damaging more than 100 homes. The line of severe storms will continue to track east Monday, with the strongest storms expected in late afternoon and evening from southern Ohio and West Virginia to Maine. The slight risk of severe storms in this area extends east to Washington, DC, Baltimore and Pittsburgh.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House announces allocation plan for 55M more global vaccine doses

The White House on Monday announced where the U.S. would send 55 million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated for other countries. The Biden administration had already committed these doses as part of a pledge to allocate 80 million by the end of June, and an initial 25 million doses, announced earlier this month, have "begun shipping," the White House said.