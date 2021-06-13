Cancel
Alabama State

Birmingham news anchor Christopher Sign, a former Alabama football player, dies

Tuscaloosa News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristopher Sign, an anchor for ABC 33/40 and a former Alabama football player, has died, the station announced Saturday. "Our deepest sympathy is shared with Christopher's loving family and close friends," ABC 33/40 VP and general manager Eric Land said in a statement. "We have lost a revered colleague whose indelible imprint will serve forever as a hallmark of decency, honesty and journalist integrity. We can only hope to carry on his legacy. May his memory be for blessing."

www.tuscaloosanews.com
