Swim into a Safer Summer at Goldfish Swim School Middletown: Giveaway
Summer is officially here! This is a good time to make sure that kids are up to speed on critical water safety skills as we head into beach and pool season. Drowning is a scary topic for parents. Nearly 1,000 children every year. In fact, drowning is the single leading cause of injury-related death among children ages 1 to 4. Many of these deaths occur when children are not expected to be swimming or when they have unanticipated access to water. Drowning is preventable.tintonfalls.macaronikid.com