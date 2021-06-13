Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Swim into a Safer Summer at Goldfish Swim School Middletown: Giveaway

By Stacey Jones
macaronikid.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is officially here! This is a good time to make sure that kids are up to speed on critical water safety skills as we head into beach and pool season. Drowning is a scary topic for parents. Nearly 1,000 children every year. In fact, drowning is the single leading cause of injury-related death among children ages 1 to 4. Many of these deaths occur when children are not expected to be swimming or when they have unanticipated access to water. Drowning is preventable.

tintonfalls.macaronikid.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Water Purification#Water Safety#Jump Start Clinics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
Creston, IACreston News Advertiser

Swimming safely into summer

There is a lifeguard shortage in Creston. One local pool administrator said it’s also a statewide issue. Swimming lessons can also boost pool safety, and the Southern Prairie Family Fitness Center may be offering them soon. Still, without enough lifeguards this summer may not go as swimmingly as some had hoped.
Swimming & Surfingmommypoppins.com

Best Private Swimming Classes and Swim Schools for LA Kids

With a pool, beach, or even lake around every corner in LA, it's extra important to get kids feeling safe and confident around the water at a young age. Group swim classes at a local YMCA or community pool can vary widely in quality, so many parents opt for private or semi-private lessons. The great news is, these lessons don't necessarily require a private pool or cost a mint. But they do get kids on the fast track to independent swimming. Check out these great options for getting kids safe in the water.
Swimming & Surfinggscoblog.org

GSCO Summer 2021 Swim Party

Join Girl Scouts of Colorado at Pirates Cove for our annual Girl Scout swim party on July 26 at 6:30 p.m. All Girl Scouts, friends, and family are invited. Bring a friend and show them some of the fun that Girl Scouts have to offer. This is also a great opportunity to have a kick-off for your troop before the school year starts!
ktoe.com

Swim Lake Park Swim Facility Reopens

The Spring Lake Park Swim Facility is now open for regular business hours, weekdays 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. and weekends 12:00 to 7:00 p.m. In addition to the 18 lifeguards and other attendants who are on duty when the facility is open, additional actions are being taken. These include:. •...
Savannah, MOkq2.com

Summer swim teams return to competition

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The Savannah Rec Swim Team is splashing back into the water this summer with their first swim meet on Wednesday night. The team took a year hiatus from competition due to COVID-19 last summer but were able to participate and work on technique and give the children something to participate in while everything was canceled.
Greensburg, KSPratt Tribune

Swimming lessons are free in Greensburg this summer

Drowning is the leading cause of death in children aged 1-4 and the second leading cause of death to children 1-14, according to stopdrowningnow.org. These statistics are why Elizabeth Apollo, Greensburg Recreation Director, feels the need for free swimming lessons. "It is so important for our community to have affordable...
Sports13abc.com

Summer safety series: water safety & learning how to swim

Indicted Rep. Householder defends himself against resolution to oust him from House. Prices for a lot of products affected by supply chain shortages. One of the places people are noticing the price hikes is in food prices. Fewer Employees Who Work Remotely Take Sick Or PTO Time - clipped version.
Salem, OHWFMJ.com

Summer swim season starts Saturday in Salem

The Salem Centennial Pool is scheduled to open for the season this weekend. To celebrate, pool admission is free on opening day, Saturday, June 12. Pool hours are 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. A free Adult Swim will take place Monday-Friday, 12 pm-12:45 pm. A concession stand, added this season,...
Swimming & Surfingbereadylexington.com

Make Swimming and Pool Safety a Priority this Summer

Residential in-ground pools now number about 5.1 million, and home above-ground pools are estimated at 3.5 million, according to the National Swimming Pool Institute. The Institute also states there are about 360,000 in-ground pools in hotels, motels, apartments, parks, and public facilities, schools, clubs, and camps. During the pandemic, many families added a backyard pool for at-home recreation and relaxation.
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

Is The Fun Back? Summer Swim Teams Working Toward 2021 Season

Is The Fun Back? Summer Swim Teams Working Toward 2021 Season. Baking underneath the hazy July sun lies the heart of distant summer memories for swimmers of all ages. As the smells of spraying sunscreen and fresh chlorine rising off the pool’s surface intermingle, a happiness like no other saturates the atmosphere. High-pitched squeals of children rushing from lane to lane cheering on their teammates compete with the volume of the starter’s booming air horn.
Biloxi, MSWLOX

Swimming lessons keep water activities can be fun during summer months

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As many families plan summer activities, usually around water, it’s critical safety is considered. “Look at where we live, we’re surrounded by water,” said Biloxi Natatorium coordinator Jamie Lee. “Everybody knows everybody with a pool. We want to make sure that we are able to offer the education to the parents, to the children that we can have come through our program, to let people know the dangers of the water but also to have fun in the water.”
Swimming & SurfingCaledonian Record-News

Swim Into Summer: Community Pools Poised To Open For 2021 Season

Temperatures are already soaring. Now, after a one-year COVID-19 hiatus for most, many area community pools are ready to re-open and offer some relief. The following is a snapshot of community pools in the Northeast Kingdom and North Country. Those looking to beat the heat can find opening dates, hours...
Swimming & Surfingmacaronikid.com

Swimming Lessons Offered at Sailfish Splash This Summer

Yay, Summer 2021 is here!! With that brings more outdoor activities, including pool time. To get your child, pool-safe ready, Sailfish Splash Waterpark offers swimming lessons via their Learn-to-Swim Program for children ages 6 months to 5 years old. Children learn at their own pace and the certified swimming instructors...
Lodi, WIcityoflodi.us

Goeres Park Swimming Pool 2021 Summer Season

In partnership with the Lodi School District, the Goeres Park Swimming Pool opens Saturday, June 19 for the 2021 summer season. The pool will operate during the following hours:. Monday: 12:30 PM - 6:30 PM. Tuesday: 12:30 PM - 6:30 PM. Wednesday: Closed. Thursday: 12:30 PM - 6:30 PM. Friday:...
Swimming & Surfingtalbotspy.org

Summer’s Here – Is It Safe To Swim In Eastern Shore Rivers? By Annie Richards

“Is it safe to swim in the river?” is one of the most common questions ShoreRivers hears from community members. Fecal bacteria and toxic algae in waterways pose threats to both water quality and public health. People and pets who come in contact with bacteria- or toxin-laden water can contract eye, ear, and respiratory diseases; skin rashes; gastrointestinal issues; or brain or liver damage. To assess the health of our rivers and potential risks to human health, ShoreRivers’ Riverkeepers, with help from a dedicated team of volunteers, regularly monitor bacteria pollution at 34 sites throughout the middle and upper Eastern Shore.
Santa Cruz County, AZNogales International

Swimming pools ready to offer break from summer heat

As Santa Cruz County bears through a full week of triple-digit temperatures, public swimming pools within Santa Cruz County prepare to welcome the public for a chance to cool down from the hot weather this summer. The City of Nogales Recreation Center pool will be open to the public at...