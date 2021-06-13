Swim into a Safer Summer at Goldfish Swim School Middletown: Giveaway

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As many families plan summer activities, usually around water, it’s critical safety is considered. “Look at where we live, we’re surrounded by water,” said Biloxi Natatorium coordinator Jamie Lee. “Everybody knows everybody with a pool. We want to make sure that we are able to offer the education to the parents, to the children that we can have come through our program, to let people know the dangers of the water but also to have fun in the water.”