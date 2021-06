When Republican gerrymandering in 2011 cemented the party’s dominance in the state legislature for the following decade, it also did something a bit more personal. Despite living very close to one another, the homes of Scott Fitzgerald, then the state Senate Majority Leader, and his younger brother Jeff Fitzgerald, then the Speaker of the Assembly, were split from the same congressional district into separate ones. This allowed both to potentially serve in Congress without having to run against each other.