What Does CBD Feel Like?

Cannabis concentrates have been around since the 1940s, though the concept of “dabbing” didn’t arise until the early 2000s. Since then, the popularity of dabbing has skyrocketed as people have been exploring different ways to consume their favorite oils. While dabbing originally started with a torch, advancements in technology have led to the creation of vaporizers and electric dab rigs – also known as E-Rigs. This newer method of consumption has come to the forefront of the cannabis industry, boasting a plethora of benefits that beat out the traditional dabbing experience with a torch. With several frontrunners fighting for first place among consumers, competing in an ever-changing industry means constant innovation. One of the best electric dab rigs that not only stands out among the competition, but will also make you retire your torch altogether, is Dr. Dabber’s newest portable vaporizer–the Boost EVO. Before we explore the ins and outs of Dr. Dabber’s latest tech, let’s address some of the justifiable concerns revolving around dab torches and why we think they’re now obsolete. Disadvantages of Using a Torch Beware of the Burn So, you’ve burned yourself with a torch. You may even have scars to prove it. It’s a tale as old as time. PotGuide.com warns, “using a torch requires all of the attention that you have available, especially as it’s an integral part of the dabbing process, as the nail must be heated up to a certain temperature.” The last thing we want to worry about when getting stoned is devoting all of our attention to a potentially dangerous, open flame. Negative Stigma In an industry like Cannabis, there’s naturally a negative stigma surrounding marijuana. Despite the progress made in recent years, we still have a long way to go before we can give this plant the recognition it…