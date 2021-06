Keeping children engaged happily and productively all throughout the summer season is no mean task! Parents often face a tough time getting their kids to remain engaged in activities throughout the day while also helping them find outlets to channelize their seemingly never-ending reserves of energy in turn! It is here that experts recommend activities which can not only offer these outlets of expending energy for children but also help them harness their inner creativity and build vital skills. It is also ideal if these activities can have an element of group work and social interaction with peers (online of course in the current scenario) while also teaching valuable motor skills and powers of expression to children and keeping them engaged and more productive.