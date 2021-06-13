Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Photo Essay: More of the Best Action from Red Bull Formation

By Katie Lozancich
tetongravity.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCasey Brown shows us how to fly as she hits her double drop feature at Formation. Katie Lozancich photo. Welcome back to the second installment of our Red Bull Formation Photo Saga! In the last chapter, we featured riders Hannah Bergemann, Jess Blewitt, Camila Nogueria, and Samantha Soriano. Today we're going to showcase the remaining athletes: Casey Brown, Vaea Verbeeck, Vinny Armstrong, and Chelsea Kimball. Each athlete approached their time in the desert differently. Some gravitated towards 40-foot plus drops like Kimball, whereas others—like Verbeeck—were eager to play with style and tricks. Despite their differences, all of these riders shared the same goal: to progress women's freeride. We think it's fair to say they achieved that goal and then some.

www.tetongravity.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Essay#Red Bull Rampage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Cycling
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Desert
News Break
Sports
Related
MotorsportsPinkbike.com

Red Bull Hardline to Return Spectator Free in 2021

Red Bull Hardline is set to return in 2021 after a hiatus year in 2020. This will be the seventh running of the event with a course that is promised to be, "bigger and more technical than anything ever seen in previous years." So far, we've heard that the main course alteration will be an extension of the gap on the step up jump, making it faster than ever before, leading directly into a brand new 65ft step down feature.
Motorsportsmotogp.com

Red Bull Ring to welcome fans back to MotoGP™

Dorna Sports is delighted to confirm that both the Michelin® Grand Prix of Styria and the Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich will welcome fans back to the grandstands in 2021. Spectator restrictions are being lifted at sporting events in Austria this summer, and the gates of the Red Bull Ring...
Point Pleasant Beach, NJspeedonthewater.com

Photo Essay: One Scary View From Point Pleasant Beach

Last weekend’s Offshore Powerboat Association Point Pleasant Beach Grand Prix in New Jersey dished out typical Atlantic Ocean conditions, meaning rougher than it looked from the beach. Raceboats often disappeared from view in the four- to five-foot seas that were loaded with deep holes. By all accounts, it was tough and tightly contested race.