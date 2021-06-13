Photo Essay: More of the Best Action from Red Bull Formation

Casey Brown shows us how to fly as she hits her double drop feature at Formation. Katie Lozancich photo. Welcome back to the second installment of our Red Bull Formation Photo Saga! In the last chapter, we featured riders Hannah Bergemann, Jess Blewitt, Camila Nogueria, and Samantha Soriano. Today we're going to showcase the remaining athletes: Casey Brown, Vaea Verbeeck, Vinny Armstrong, and Chelsea Kimball. Each athlete approached their time in the desert differently. Some gravitated towards 40-foot plus drops like Kimball, whereas others—like Verbeeck—were eager to play with style and tricks. Despite their differences, all of these riders shared the same goal: to progress women's freeride. We think it's fair to say they achieved that goal and then some.