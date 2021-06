The man charged in a head-on collision south of Nanaimo that killed a retired police sergeant in 2018 has been found guilty in B.C. provincial court. Conrad Nikolaus Wetten, 25, was charged with driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention in relation to the incident. Shinder Kirk died when his Chevy pickup and a Ford pickup Wetten was driving collided on Cedar Road. The investigation revealed that alcohol and speed were not contributing factors.