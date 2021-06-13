Cancel
On-Feet Photos of the Nike Dunk Low “Camo”

By Mario Briguglio
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the Spring 2021 season, Nike Sportswear will be releasing a new “Camo” colorway of the Dunk Low. Dressed in a Black, Oil Green, White, and Total Orange color scheme. This Nike Dunk Low features multiple camo prints used as its base with Black nubuck overlays. Oil Green appears on the Swoosh, tongue tag, lace tips, and outsole. Other details includes a Green “NIKE” embroidery on the left heel, while the right features a basketball logo in Orange. A White midsole with Orange branding on the insoles completes the design.

