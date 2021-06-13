On-Feet Photos of the Nike Dunk Low “Camo”

The Nike Dunk’s college roots run deep. In fact, they were originally called the College Color High by designer Peter Moore, and was the ploy that Nike used to sign a slew of national colleges as their team’s official shoe. The University of Michigan, University of Kentucky, University of Iowa, Syracuse, St. John’s, UNLV, and Georgetown were those signed, and the rest was history. Ever since the colleges have been celebrated, with everything from Air Jordan PEs to OG Dunk Highs and Lows. And while this upcoming Nike Dunk Low “Georgetown” doesn’t fall into the latter category, it could quite easily have been one of the original releases from 1985’s first run.