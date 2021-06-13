Reader Opinion: Thanks to the Spooner City Council
The Spooner City Council recently took praiseworthy action toward reducing pollution from Spooner storm water. Thank you, City Council. At the April 8 city council meeting, the council approved spending $7,423.68 to provide matching funds for a $22,576.32 Department of Natural Resources Surface Water Grant for storm water control planning. Through this decision, the city council is taking the first step in reducing the amount of phosphorous and other pollutants that come off city streets and lawns and end up in surrounding waters.www.apg-wi.com