Extending their Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT lineup, Jordan Brand has a “Team Red” offering prepared for the Summer that would be a great 4th of July sneaker. We all know 4th of July sneakers are prevalent in July with red, white, and blue colors adorning Air Force 1’s and Nike Air Max silhouettes but Jordan Brand will be adding the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT to that lineup for Jordan fans to enjoy. Featuring sail durable mesh on the sides and toes, aged Team Red leather is added to the design in the form of overlays. Cut-out Nike Swoosh logos are placed onto the sides which allow blue to take over the accents on the shoe with the sockliner, tongue label, and rubber outsole all opting for the shade of blue. Finishing off the new rendition is red trail-inspired laces that feature blue woven detailing throughout.