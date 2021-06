CLINTON — The Clinton Lady Maroons’ basketball team is playing in a summer league this year and hosted the Clinton Round Robin last week. Opponents in he foray were two Decatur teams, Macarthur and Eisenhower. Some of the changes in play for the summer league are; there are two 18-minute halves with a running clock (no stops during play), and there are no free throws (if a player makse a basket and is fouled she gets an automatic third point. If she misses the basket and is fouled, she gets an automatic two points).