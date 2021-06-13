SNAPPED: New hiking trail created at the Overland Trailhead

On National Trails Day, which was held on June 5 this year, Basin Recreation put out a low-pro request for volunteers and got a bunch of high-energy helpers.

They built a brand new trail called NMA. This hiking-only addition is open to the public, however, it’s still under construction and at this point an out-and-back hike, about 2 miles. Park at the Overland Trailhead then it’s approximately 50 yards up Millennium Trail on the right. Hikers can see sweeping views of the Utah Olympic Park, Park City Mountain and Deer Valley Resort to the south and the Snyderville Basin and Uintah Mountain Range to the east. Fun fact: While other mountain ranges in North America run north-south, the Uintah Mountain Range runs east-west. Basin Rec has built and/or maintains over 170 miles of trails.

