Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park City, UT

SNAPPED: New hiking trail created at the Overland Trailhead

By TownLift // TownLift
Posted by 
TownLift
TownLift
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13bbze_0aT4v8uB00

On National Trails Day, which was held on June 5 this year, Basin Recreation put out a low-pro request for volunteers and got a bunch of high-energy helpers.

They built a brand new trail called NMA. This hiking-only addition is open to the public, however, it’s still under construction and at this point an out-and-back hike, about 2 miles. Park at the Overland Trailhead then it’s approximately 50 yards up Millennium Trail on the right. Hikers can see sweeping views of the Utah Olympic Park, Park City Mountain and Deer Valley Resort to the south and the Snyderville Basin and Uintah Mountain Range to the east. Fun fact: While other mountain ranges in North America run north-south, the Uintah Mountain Range runs east-west. Basin Rec has built and/or maintains over 170 miles of trails.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g0CrP_0aT4v8uB00
Community volunteers helping build a new trail. Photo: Basin Rec (Facebook)


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
773
Followers
871
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Park City, UT
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiking Trail#Millennium Park#Utah Olympic Park#Volunteers#Basin Recreation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Hiking
Related
Utah StatePosted by
TownLift

SNAPPED: Ski Utah dough

In Salt Lake City, the creatives at Ski Utah are counting down the days until they can be on the snowy slopes again, and what better way to bide one’s time than baking cookies? After a record-breaking ski season, Ski Utah baked cookies with this edible season pass guide. Highlighting all of the passes that […]
Moab, UTPosted by
TownLift

Lightening strikes 2 people at Dead Horse Point

MOAB, Utah. — On Thursday evening, Grand County EMS reported that two individuals were struck by lightning on the West Rim Trail at Dead Horse Point State Park. Both patients were in “critical but stable condition.” A Grand County Sheriff’s Office deputy and two ambulances from Canyonlands National Park responded to the scene. Upon arrival, […]
Vail, COPosted by
TownLift

Vail Resorts’ participation in the Climate Collaborative Charter

DENVER, Colo. — With the announcement of the Climate Collaborative Charter, Vail Resorts unites with Alterra, Boyne, and POWDR to help combat climate change and commit to sustainability and advocacy around environmental issues. The release of the third annual EpicPromise Progress Report helps to spotlight some of the efforts that Vail Resorts has put forth […]
Draper, UTPosted by
TownLift

Farmer’s Market Spotlight: Fine Tilth Farm

Grown in Draper, Utah, Fine Tilth Farm sells a variety of organic produce. Fan favorites include the assortment of microgreens, root veggies, crispy romaine, and zesty arugula. Owner of Fine Tilth Farm, Joaquim Hailer says, “I really like it when people are excited about fresh greens.” His favorite part about selling at the Park City […]
EnvironmentPosted by
TownLift

Utah Avalanche Center releases annual report

BACKCOUNTRY, Utah. — The Utah Avalanche Center (UAC) is working hard to keep the people of Utah safe through expanded snow awareness and education programs. This past winter season had snowfall numbers reach 80% of normal. Needless to say, the abnormally weak snowpack made for a challenging year for outdoor enthusiasts and avalanche forecasters. The […]
Posted by
TownLift

Long lines revive push for new system at Utah national park

MOAB, Utah. — Corona Arch is arguably one of the most famous arches in Moab. It rises more than 100 feet into the air, like a giant arm reaching out of the ground, then bends slightly before connecting to a steep cliff. But it’s not inside Arches National Park. Still, the parking lot at its […]
Utah StatePosted by
TownLift

Multiple Lake Powell launch ramps closed due to low water

BULLFROG, Utah — As lower water levels are predicted in the coming months, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is encouraging visitors to stay up to date on how water access and boat launch ramps will be impacted. Bullfrog North Ramp is set to close when the water level drops below 3,560 feet. The current elevation […]
Millcreek, UTPosted by
TownLift

Millcreek business fire hits too close to home for Parkite Kami Flinders

MILLCREEK, Utah. — On Wednesday a multi-alarm fire ravaged 11 businesses that share one commercial building in the Salt Lake City suburb of Millcreek. Yesterday, the business owners of that building and the adjacent free-standing businesses that have been negatively affected got their first chance to tour the structures. Among them was a long-time Park […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Local Parks Department is taking action to reduce water usage

PARK CITY, Utah. — Park City’s Parks Department (Parks & Fields) has begun to reduce water usage through irrigation efforts. Beginning on June 7, the Parks Department implemented a level 3 irrigation reduction to lower water use by 36%. It also reduced irrigation and sprinklers in several Park City Parks to 2 times a week. […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

The Last Dance Ranch

Exquisitely arranged on a sprawling 47+ acres in the Park City School District, lies Last Dance Ranch, an equestrian oasis beyond compare. Every detail of this custom-built estate designed by Costantino Grandjacquet was meticulously executed to maximize the enormous panorama of Park City’s ski resorts, Glenwild’s pristine golf course, and the Uinta mountains. The property […]
Posted by
TownLift

Grand Re-Opening: New West KnifeWorks at 625 Main Street

PARK CITY, Utah. —  Thanks to the support of PC locals and knife aficionados who visit from across the country, New West KnifeWorks has moved into a new, expanded location at 625 Main Street. To celebrate, they’re offering 15% off of their signature line of knives in-store only. Stop by this weekend to learn more about these U.S.-made […]
Utah StatePosted by
TownLift

Robert Redford’s Horse Whisper Ranch for sale in Charleston, Utah

HEBER VALLEY, Utah. — Robert Redford put the Horse Whisper Ranch on the market this week. The 30-acre ranch is located in Charleston. It is named after the 1998 movie The Horse Whisperer. According to the Wall Street Journal, Redford purchased the property in 1996 as a place for his horses to exercise during the […]
Posted by
TownLift

SNAPPED: Smooth Yellow Violet

Smooth Yellow Violets are floating specks of neon yellow. Less than an inch in size, the bright flowers attract a variety of pollinators. Look for these flowers on shady trails in and around Park City. Learn more about the common Yellow Violet. Submit photos you’d like to see in our SNAPPED series to info@TownLift.com.
Posted by
TownLift

SNAPPED: the Western Serviceberry

Western Serviceberry shrubs are bursting with flowery blooms. This Utah serviceberry was found above 8,000′ in the Wasatch on the Mid-Mountain Trail. The blossoms turn into small juice-filled purple berries. The berries have been used to create jellies and wine and are an important food source for various birds like orioles, woodpeckers, waxwings, and thrushes. […]
Posted by
TownLift

1982 Tahoe avalanche documentary wins Telluride Mountainfilm award

TELLURIDE, Colo. — A new movie that documents a massive avalanche at Alpine Meadows, Buried, has just won the Audience Award at Mountainfilm, Telluride’s film festival. Buried is the story of a massive avalanche that engulfed the entire resort of Alpine Meadows in Lake Tahoe, California. It’s a feature-length documentary based on the events and […]
Heber City, UTPosted by
TownLift

New restaurant, The Lakehouse at Deer Creek, opens in Heber

HEBER, Utah. — On June 14, the Wagstaff family, alongside Chef Tamara Stanger, opened the doors to Heber’s newest restaurant, The Lakehouse at Deer Creek. As the name suggests, The Lakehouse is located on the Deer Creek Reservoir and boasts a large patio overlooking the water and a spacious indoor dining area on multiple levels. […]
Utah StatePosted by
TownLift

Ski Utah’s record-breaking 2020-21 season

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. — Ski Utah released its ski season numbers to reveal a record-breaking attendance year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The 15 Ski Utah resorts saw 5,301,766 skier days in the 2020-21 winter season. “Going into the season, our metric for success was simply getting open and remaining open,” said Nathan Rafferty, President […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Tickets are on sale now for Park City Song Summit

PARK CITY, Utah. — The Park City Song Summit is scheduled for September 8 – 12. Tickets for the Park City Song Summit are on sale now. There are two pass options available, a Jubilee Pass or a Hootenanny Pass. Pass prices range between $1,500 and $2,500. Single Event Tickets for each night at either […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Farmer’s Market Spotlight: Dan Curran of Frisky Fresh Fish

Fresh seafood in Utah sounds like an anomaly. Frisky Fresh Fish defies land lock logic by selling fresh, sustainably caught, wild Alaskan seafood. Dan Curran founded the Utah branch of Frisky Fresh Fish and loves selling at the Park City Farmer’s Market. “It’s really nice to be able to provide high-quality products to the wonderful […]
Park City, UTPosted by
TownLift

Bruce Erickson: The wonderful wizard of UOP

PARK CITY, Utah. — This morning, like many mornings, the first person to arrive at the Utah Olympic Park (UOP) is Bruce Erickson and this evening, like many evenings, he’ll be the last one to leave. It’s been this way since the late ’80s. Erickson holds the employment longevity record at the UOP with no end […]