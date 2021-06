Of all Drake’s collaborations, perhaps the most celebrated are those he’s created with Rick Ross, with tracks like “Lord Knows” “Gold Roses” and more recently, “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” receiving acclaim as fan favorites. Naturally, that’s why fans were excited to learn that the two veteran entertainers are working on a joint album, courtesy of NFL star Chad Johnson. During a recent interview with Complex, Ross played coy, coming short of an outright confirmation, but teased that the project’s timing relied on both rappers completing their current album cycles (Drake has yet to release Certified Lover Boy and Ross has an album in the works, as well).