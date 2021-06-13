Cancel
Chelan County, WA

Allegedly Drunk Man Attempts to Flee Car Fire Scene With Fire & Rescue Apparatus

By Kalie Drago
kpq.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn allegedly intoxicated driver attempted to flee the scene of a car fire with Chelan Fire & Rescue’s command vehicle Saturday night. According to assistant fire chief Brandon Asher, Chelan Fire and Rescue arrived to a car fully involved with fire on Highway 97, just south of milepost 240 at 11:12 p.m. The fire was spreading to the brush when crews quickly stopped the spread and worked on extinguishing the car fire.

www.kpq.com
Chelan County, WA
