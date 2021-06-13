New Trailer And Poster Revealed for 20th Century Studios ‘Free Guy’

A dozen filmmakers came together to explore the horrors of life in lockdown. Gravitas Ventures and Kamikaze Dogfight will release ISOLATION on VOD platforms November 2. Producer Nathan Crooker spearheaded this project, which brings together directors Dennie Gordon (LEGION), Larry Fessenden (HABIT, DEPRAVED), Bobby Roe (THE HOUSES OCTOBER BUILT films), Andrew Kasch (TALES OF HALLOWEEN), Zach Passero (WICKED LAKE), Christian Pasquariello (ALIEN INVASION: S.U.M. 1), Alexandra Neary (THE INNOCENT) Alix Austin & Keir Siewert (RETCH) and Kyle I. Kelley & Adam Brown (THE MUSIC LESSON). According to the PR, “As a narrative framework, Crooker created a fictional world many months into the future that is based around the current global pandemic. All 11 filmmakers used the same unifying framework in creating their stories. The filmmakers were tasked with how to stay creative using only what was available to them at the time. They were not allowed to use Zoom or any other video-conferencing services and were only allowed to use the equipment and resources they had with them when they entered into lockdown, including cast and crew, adhering to their respective COVID-19 protocols.”

