New Trailer And Poster Revealed for 20th Century Studios ‘Free Guy’

By Ryan Bayley
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleThe new trailer for Free Guy starring Ryan Reynolds released today with the movie set to release in theatres nationwide August 13th. The film will include popular gamers from social media including, Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys, Lannan ‘LazarBeam’ Eacott, Sean William ‘Jacksepticeye’ McLoughlin and more. Free Guy is set within...

