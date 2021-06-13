Current Trends in Smart Augmented Reality Glasses Market 2021 Growth Industry Analysis, and In-Depth Regional Research | Top Companies-Sony, Avegant Corp., Theia, Penny AB

Samsung is one of the biggest names in television manufacturing because they consistently produce quality, dependable models that can fit almost any budget. Their mid-range models offer all of the streaming capabilities and connectivity you’ve come to expect from smart TVs, while their premium options are packed to the gills with fancy features like 8K resolution, object tracking sound, ambient lighting and sound sensors. If you’re working with a smaller budget, you can still get a great TV from Samsung if you’re willing to go with a smaller screen or forego flashier features. Samsung is also on the cutting edge of...

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO