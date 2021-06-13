As drought shrinks Northern California lake, mystery from 1960s emerges

On New Year's Day 1965, two planes collided in the skies above Northern California. Fifty-six years later, one of them may have finally been found. The tragedy began on a pleasant January day near Sacramento, where pilot Curtis Metcalf took off with two passengers for a sightseeing flight over Folsom Lake. While cruising above its waters, Metcalf would later tell investigators his single-engine plane took a sudden hit, sending them plunging down. Remarkably, Metcalf's "refusal to panic" and experience kicked in, and he was able to pull the plane up after a 1,500-foot fall. The plane limped back to Sacramento Municipal Airport, where he landed safely.