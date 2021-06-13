Editorial: Michigan has a moral responsibility to examine boarding school sites

It’s long past time to bring the children home. And if we go looking, we will find them. Recent revelations about mass graves discovered at Canadian boarding schools that once operated as government-funded tools to force Indigenous children to abandon their culture and assimilate into Euro-centric society should send Michiganders looking inward. The remains of more than 300 children found in unmarked graves at those two Canadian schools should have us examining the crime scenes that linger within the borders of our own state.