Chelan, WA

Chelan Resident Airlifted to Harborview as a Result of Apartment Fire

By Kalie Drago
kpq.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Chelan resident was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center Friday night. According to Brandon Asher, assistant fire chief, crews from Chelan Fire & Rescue were dispatched to a reported structure fire at an apartment complex located at 509 E. Gibson Avenue and located the resident between the back bedroom and kitchen area. Heavy smoke was reported coming from the front of the lower level apartment when crews made entry. The resident was brought outside unconscious before being transported to Lake Chelan Hospital. She was then airlifted. The resident’s condition is unknown. Crews on scene were able to contain the fire to the single unit which sustained considerable heat and smoke damage. The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

www.kpq.com
Chelan, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Chelan, WA
Chelan, WA
Crime & Safety
