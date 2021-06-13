Cancel
Presidential Election

From Jill Biden to Melania Trump – why are women always sent to schools?

The Guardian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the G7 summit got under way last week, Jill Biden, the US president’s wife, accompanied by the Duchess of Cambridge, was dispatched to meet schoolchildren – as was Melania Trump during Donald Trump’s UK visit, and indeed as was Meghan Markle when she first became known as Prince Harry’s partner. Why not a manufacturing facility? Or a scientific research establishment? This continuing assumption that women are only interested in “soft” issues around children and education does the cause of equality no favours at all.

