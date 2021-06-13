Cancel
Chicago, IL

Chicago man jumps into Lake Michigan for 365 days straight during pandemic

By Associated Press
ABC7 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
Dan O'Conor, the "Great Lake Jumper," makes his 365th leap into Lake Michigan, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Chicago's Montrose Point. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)

CHICAGO (AP)– A Chicago bus driver has been jumping into Lake Michigan for 365 days straight, as of Saturday. The habit began as a way to relieve stress during the pandemic.

“It was during the pandemic, it was during the protest, it was during an election year. … So it was somewhere where I could come down here and block all that noise out and kind of be totally present with me in the lake, and find some moments of Zen,” said Dan O’Conor, father of three.

He kept up the routine of jumping in the lake through the fall. The hard part came when the lake froze during the winter. He hacked a hole in the ice so he could continue jumping.

He said when he got home after one such jump, he found about 20 scrapes and cuts on his body, as reported by the AP.

Dan O’Conor, the “Great Lake Jumper,” makes his 365th leap into Lake Michigan, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Chicago’s Montrose Point. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar)

“People started asking me what this was benefiting and how they could support — and when I say people, I’m talking strangers online, you know. When I started posting the videos on Twitter and Instagram … I got more wind in my sails there because people started commenting like, ’This makes my day, it’s nice to see this,” he said.

June 12 marked a year of O’Conor jumping into Lake Michigan.

“I just wanted to celebrate just that drive to dive for 365,” O’Conor said.

Fort Myers, FL
