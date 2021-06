Hello folks, and welcome to the weekend. Not just any old weekend, but E3 2021 weekend! Yes, in this all-nu media world in which we’re living, E3 now kicks off on Saturday and Sunday, whether anybody has anything to show or otherwise. It’s going to be a bit of an endurance test for us all, but hopefully, it will all be worth it. Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft (& its new BFF Bethesda), Capcom, Bandai Namco, and others will take to their respective live streams to showcase their coming wares… or at least some of them… as a surprising amount of big releases are no-showing this particular E3.