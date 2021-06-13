Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

CHCA captures Division III state baseball title

By Mike Dyer
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 7 days ago
Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy won its first state baseball championship Sunday afternoon with a 4-1 victory over Archbold in the Division III state final at Canal Park.

"It's unbelievable," CHCA coach Tony Schulz said. "The CHCA community is awesome. I couldn't be more humbled, couldn't be more honored to bring a state title back to our campus."

CHCA (23-8) won the program's first state title in its fourth state tournament appearance. The Eagles were a 2014 state runner-up.

Junior Cooper Robinson threw a two-hitter to help lead the Eagles. He struck out 11 Archbold batters and allowed just one run on one walk. His command was superb all day, Schulz said.

Junior Colin Ames was 2-for-3 including a double, two RBI and a run scored. Junior Ty Yelton was 2-for-3.

Ames hit with a double to left center in the bottom of the second inning that scored sophomore Johnathan Russell and junior Andrew Brock. Ames later scored on an error.

Junior Jack Vogele reached on a fielding error which allowed Yelton to score. Vogele said the state title has meant so much to the team.

"It's the best feeling in the world," Vogele said. "It almost made me cry tears of joy. Nothing can relate to this."

Rain accompanied the Eagles along the way to Akron. This weekend's state tournament was postponed a day due to weather. But, the Eagles made the most of its opportunity.

CHCA defeated Barnesville 7-1 in a Division III state semifinal on Friday.

On Sunday, the state final was delayed nearly an hour due to rain but the Eagles didn't seem to mind. CHCA scored four runs in the second inning to take an early lead on Archbold.

It is the first Ohio High School Athletic Association state baseball title for a Greater Cincinnati team since Moeller (Division I) won in 2015.

Later today, Elder (25-8) plays New Albany (28-5) in the Division I state final at 7 p.m.

