We spoke to Kyle Busch ahead of this weekend’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway, a track where he has won multiple times before. NASCAR is in the middle of its first race weekend at Nashville Superspeedway since 2011, and this race weekend is set to feature the first ever Cup Series race at the four-turn, 1.333-mile (2.145-kilometer) oval in Lebanon, Tennessee: the Ally 400.