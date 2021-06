Le'Veon Bell recently got Kansas City Chiefs fans riled up after he went on social media and said that he would never re-sign there because of head coach Andy Reid. In fact, Bell said that he would rather retire than play for Reid, which had many speculating on what exactly went down during his tenure with the Chiefs. Either way, his comments were enough to get fans upset, and in the aftermath of it all, he took to Twitter to clarify everything that he meant.