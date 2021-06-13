Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Smith County, TN

Body of 19-year-old man found after possible drowning

Posted by 
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PwdTi_0aT4swKr00

The body of a 19-year-old man was found after a possible drowning near Defeated Park.

The Smith County Rescue Squad said rescuers were called to the area on Saturday evening to search for the man who reportedly went under water and did not resurface.

Rescue personnel were unable to find the man, so a rescue squad boat was brought in to drag the water. The U.S. Corps of Engineers also provided a boat with sonar to help with the search.

Jackson County Rescue Squad divers later arrived, and the dragging operations stopped so they could enter the water. After about 20 minutes, drivers found the body. The name of the man has not been released.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Smith County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Smith County, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Search And Rescue#Sonar#Rescuers#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related