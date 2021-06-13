4 Non-tech Books I recommend to any Data Analyst

Gain the job-ready skills for an entry-level data analyst role through this eight-course Professional Certificate from IBM and position yourself competitively in the thriving job market for data analysts, which will see a 20% growth until 2028 (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics). Power your data analyst career by learning the core principles of data analysis and gaining hands-on skills practice. You’ll work with a variety of data sources, project scenarios, and data analysis tools, including Excel, SQL, Python, Jupyter Notebooks, and Cognos Analytics, gaining practical experience with data manipulation and applying analytical techniques. This Professional Certificate does not require any prior programming or statistical skills, and is suitable for learners with or without college degrees. All you need to get started is basic computer literacy, high school math, comfort working with numbers, willingness to learn, and a desire to enrich your profile with valuable skills. Upon successful completion of this program, you’ll have analyzed real-world datasets, created interactive dashboards, and presented reports to share your findings, giving you the confidence and the portfolio to begin a career as an associate or junior data analyst. You’ll also build the foundation for other data disciplines such as data science or data engineering.