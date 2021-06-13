Wanted woman attempts to evade police, jumps out of 2-story building

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday morning, around 7:00 a.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a tip of a stolen Home Depot Truck near I-25 and south of Garden of the Gods Road, on Old Mill Dutch Road.

CSPD Officer Mitts found a man sleeping in the passenger seat of a Home Depot Truck. The man said that Jennifer Moss, who was wanted, had been driving the truck.

Officers located Moss's apartment and knocked on her door. The woman asked who was at the door, but when officers identified themselves, they heard shuffling and then a loud crash. Moss had jumped out the back window of a second-story apartment.

Following the jump, Moss injured her leg and foot and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. She was served a summons for obstruction and driving on a revoked license. Her warrants will be served, after her release from the hospital.

