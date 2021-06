This is a real shame. Something you really hate to see. As expected, Aaron Rodgers isn’t in attendance for Packers minicamp. And because it’s a mandatory minicamp, Green Bay could opt to fine him $93,085 for missing out. And what’s $93,000 to someone whose refusal to show up for voluntary workouts could cause him to lose out on a $500,000 bonus? Of course, the team could call it an excused absence and waive the fine. But what’s the fun in that? Why wouldn’t you want to further drive a wedge between your franchise and its best player? And at the cost of a few thousand dollars, how could you pass it up?