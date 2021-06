CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (KYW Newsradio) — FEMA has accepted Cape May County's hazard mitigation plan, and for the first time it addresses climate change and sea level rise. The new plan is the most significant and long term approach to hazard mitigation in the county's history. Not only did it get approval from FEMA, but it was called "a job well done." It takes into account current challenges as well as those that may arise down the road because it can be constantly updated.