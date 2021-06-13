Financial Corporate Performance Management Solutions Market Trends 2019-2025

The casino industry is one of the industries that rely heavily on the retention of customers rather than the acquisition of new customers to generate revenue. The level of service and the standard of the services provided play an important role in the maintenance of customers. This is where an intelligent casino management system provides crucial support to the casino industry. The intelligent casino management system includes an integrated asset management tool, point of sale, reservation management, security & monitoring, and other operational transactions. The software includes features such as slot tracking & accounting, online gaming, cashless gaming, food & beverage point sales, and more. The surge in gaming culture is expected to drive market growth.