Rarely have we ever been as excited for the return of a Netflix coming-of-age comedy, because Never Have I Ever was a step above the rest of the streamer’s deluge of teen-centric shows. Moving, surprisingly poignant, and very, very funny, Never Have I Ever is easily producer Mindy Kaling‘s best TV series yet. And it’s back for its second season, this time following high school nerd Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she’s caught in a love triangle between two boys. Her genius solution? Date both of them at the same time! See how it all (disastrously) plays out in the Never Have I Ever season 2 trailer.