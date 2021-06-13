Where to Find Lorde's Yellow Two-Piece from “Solar Power”

Cancel
All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Summer is officially here — Lorde says so. With her new song and video “Solar Power,” the musician is A) finally back from an eternally long break from the music scene and B) making us crave anything and everything in the color yellow.

www.teenvogue.com
MusicVulture

Lorde Releases Her Beachside Babe Bop ‘Solar Power’

Like the sun breaking through the clouds, Lorde’s new single, “Solar Power,” is here after a dark few years without new Lorde music (never mind a bit of a confusing release that involved the song reportedly leaking on streaming in multiple countries). “Solar Power,” which Lorde first teased on her website on June 7, finds the New Zealand pop musician once again teaming with Melodrama producer Jack Antonoff, along with tapping fellow singer-songwriters Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo for some backing vocals. It’s a sunny, acoustic-driven song about a good day on the beach, as the cover art teases (“My cheeks in high color, overripe peaches,” she sings), before culminating in a bridge reminiscent of George Michael’s “Freedom! ’90.” The “Solar Power” music video finds Lorde frolicking among a crowd of beachgoers — dancing, playing chess, sipping drinks, dancing on a floating platform in the ocean, and generally living her best life. Altogether, it’s easily one of Lorde’s happiest songs to date, after the performer previously told fans that “good things came out. Happy, playful things,” when she began recording music for a third album in December 2019. As if a new Lorde song alone wouldn’t be something to be happy about.
Musicat40.com

Lorde Announces New 'Solar Power' Music Era With Racy Artwork

On Monday (June 7), Lorde officially announced her next music era by teasing what appears to be the name of her new single or her third studio album — or both! — on her website. In addition to the racy cover artwork, which captures her barely naked bum from below,...
Musictalesbuzz.com

Lorde Makes Her Comeback With Solar Power

We always knew Lorde (real name Ella Yelich O’Connor) was a bit of a goddess, but now she’s claimed the title “prettier Jesus” in her comeback single, Solar Power. It’s the artist’s first release since her 2017 album Melodrama, and it’s the beachy summer anthem we all need in this post-pandemic world!
CelebritiesFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Lorde drops 'Solar Power' video

Lorde is out here aiming for the song of the summer. The video for her new single "Solar Power" has dropped and it has everything you need to make it a warm weather jam, from the singer frolicking dressed in yellow on the beach with others to the lyrics that reference a hot time.
MusicVulture

Lorde Teases New Single ‘Solar Power’ to Brighten Your Life

Maybe she heard Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour, maybe someone told her she’s booked for Primavera Sound 2022, or maybe she’s gotten tired of Antarctica and onion rings, but one thing is now for certain: new Lorde is imminent. The New Zealand pop star updated her website on June 7, seeming to confirm her long-rumored new single “Solar Power” with cover art of herself walking on a beach (and, uh, showing off her peach). “ARRIVING IN 2021 … PATIENCE IS A VIRTUE,” the website simply says, prompting fans to sign up for the singer-songwriter’s email list.
MusicPosted by
Newsweek

Lorde's 'Solar Power' Release Prompts Wave of Jack Antonoff Memes

Lorde fans are rejoicing after the singer's audacious return to the spotlight this week. After releasing eye-catching art for her new album earlier in the week, Friday morning saw the Kiwi hitmaker release the single and music video "Solar Power." The track is being hailed by critics as a summery...
Theater & DancePosted by
Teen Vogue

Lorde Releases "Solar Power," a Beachy, Chill Song of the Summer

Lorde has officially ended sadness and hard feelings once and for all with the surprise release of her new single, “Solar Power.”. The song dropped at 6 p.m. ET on June 10 following a series of leaks; she had previously teased the single with a viral cover image of her cheeks blocking out the sun. Following the success of her immaculate Melodrama back in 2017, expectations for her new music were high, but on “Solar Power,” Lorde came through.
CelebritiesNME

Listen to Lorde’s sun-kissed new single ‘Solar Power’

Lorde has finally released her sun-kissed new single ‘Solar Power’ – you can listen to the track and watch its accompanying video below. After months of teasing her return, the New Zealand singer-songwriter has now shared her first new material since 2017’s ‘Melodrama‘, which was named NME’s album of the year.
MusicTyler Morning Telegraph

Lorde announces third studio album Solar Power

Lorde has released her comeback single 'Solar Power' and announced her third studio album of the same name. The New Zealand singer-songwriter has dropped her first new music since 2017's 'Melodrama' and surprised fans on her mailing list by announcing her new LP, which is inspired by the "natural world".
MusicRegister-Guard

Lorde's comeback song is officially here. Listen to her feel-good summertime single 'Solar Power'

Four years ago, on her song "Liability," Lorde sang that she was going to "disappear into the sun." Now, she's back with "Solar Power." Fans have been patiently waiting for the 24-year-old singer's comeback since her last studio album, "Melodrama," dropped in 2017. On Thursday, Lorde finally gave the people what they've been waiting for in the form of a new single called "Solar Power."
Music1029thebuzz.com

Lorde Shares The Inspiration For ‘Solar Power’

Lorde recently shared the inspiration for her summer single “Solar Power” with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. The New Zealander said, “I was on Martha’s Vineyard with my good friend, Cazzie, staying at her house. We had just been for a big swim, all day. My hair was wet, and when I came back into my room, I had my little Yamaha DX keyboard, and I just started singing… and kind of figuring this thing out.”
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Lorde Talks ‘Solar Power’ Origins, Primal Scream’s Influence With Zane Lowe

Lorde offered a full breakdown of her long-awaited new single, “Solar Power,” during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music One Friday, June 11th. The track, Lorde said, was borne during a summer on Martha’s Vineyard, when she came back from a long day of swimming and began playing around with a Yamaha DX keyboard. She said the melody reminded her of Robby Williams’ song “Rock DJ,” and when she later took the song’s skeleton to producer Jack Antonoff, she set about capturing a distinct summer vibe.
MusicShowbiz411

“Royals” Singer Lorde’s New Single “Solar Power” Sounds a LOT Like George Michael’s “Freedom 90”

Hmmm… well, Lorde, the New Zealand singer with one hit, “Royals,” has a new single. “Solar Power” sounds a lot like George Michaels’ “Freedom 90.” And so it goes. It’s Lorde’s first new single since 2017. Her second album, “Melodrama,” was released four years ago. It was a sales bust but was mysteriously revived briefly with a Grammy nomination. Then after a brouhaha with the Grammys, she fled the scene. Lorde, aka Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor, is still just 24 years old. Back in 2017 she canceled tour dates in Israel and made a lot of enemies.
Musicwmagazine.com

What’s the Deal With Lorde’s “Solar Power” Alter Ego?

Lorde temporarily sent much of the internet haywire on Thursday her single “Solar Power” was temporarily uploaded and then almost instantly deleted from several streaming services. For many fans, even just the first taste of her third studio album, also titled Solar Power, was almost too much to bear. Up until Thursday night—2021’s only solar eclipse—it had been a full four years since Lorde dropped new music.
CelebritiesBillboard

Here Are the Shiniest Reactions to Lorde's 'Solar Power' Single & Music Video

Lorde's fans are soaking up every last drop of her comeback single "Solar Power" and its summery music video. For Billboard's song review, Jason Lipshutz writes that "Solar Power" shows Lorde's "newfound euphoria, first in an intimate acoustic format, then in a swaying sing-along when the drums kick in with a minute to spare." Lorde told Apple Music's Zane Lowe following the song's Thursday release about its inspiration -- Primal Scream's 1990 song "Loaded," and not George Michael's "Freedom! '90" as fans had speculated. But once they heard Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo sing background vocals on Lorde's track, fans felt like they were hearing Lana, Anna and Fontana singing "Stupid Cupid" on the beach during the 2001 coming-of-age flick The Princess Diaries.
Musicgranthshala.com

Lorde is teasing something called ‘Solar Power’ on her website

“Patience is a virtue,” reads the New Zealand singer’s website. After months of speculation, it appears Lorde is teasing his imminent return. Read more: Here’s everything we know about Lorde’s new album. New Zealand singer-songwriter updated their website This morning (June 8) to showcase cover art for what is rumored...
Music1029thebuzz.com

Lorde Uses Crop Circles To Tease ‘Solar Power’ Album

Lorde posted a video of crop circles to promote her upcoming album. There wasn’t any music in the clip, but she wrote: “Every perfect summer's gotta take the flight.”. The video features a swooping view over a wide grassy area and then zeros in on a giant crop circle that spells out the album's initials, SP, in tall grass.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Lorde Shares New “Solstice” Teaser

Lorde has shared a new teaser as part of her Solar Power rollout. The 21-second clip is called “Solstice,” and finds Lorde sitting on the beach behind a colorful display of flowers and foliage. The official beginning of summer, or summer solstice, occurs tonight at 11:31 p.m. Eastern. You can find the visual below and at Lorde’s website.
MusicRefinery29

Lorde’s New Song “Solar Power” Is Delightfully Baffling The Internet

To say that people have been waiting for Lorde's comeback would be like saying that people who are stranded in the desert "look forward" to drinking water. Fans are elated they survived the drought. But a few unanticipated curveballs were thrown at eager listeners in the past 24 hours. First,...