AMD Patents big.Little Core Task Transition Tech For Ryzen 8000 Zen 5 Processors

By Paul Lilly
Hot Hardware
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFueling rumors that AMD is at least mulling, if not outright planning a hybrid future for Zen is a newly published patent outlining a "method of task transition between heterogeneous processors." AMD filed the patent in December 2019. It gets into some of the nitty-gritty details, but the general takeaways is that both AMD and Intel are going to utilize hybrid architectures in the not-too-distant future.

hothardware.com
