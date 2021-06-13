AMD Patents big.Little Core Task Transition Tech For Ryzen 8000 Zen 5 Processors
Fueling rumors that AMD is at least mulling, if not outright planning a hybrid future for Zen is a newly published patent outlining a "method of task transition between heterogeneous processors." AMD filed the patent in December 2019. It gets into some of the nitty-gritty details, but the general takeaways is that both AMD and Intel are going to utilize hybrid architectures in the not-too-distant future.hothardware.com