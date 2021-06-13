We had another good week at the Memorial and it would have been great if not for the whole Jon Rahm situation. If you missed it (how could you), he was forced to withdraw after Saturday’s third round with a six shot lead because he tested positive for COVID-19. That left the tournament with Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay tied for the lead heading into Sunday. While Cantlay won in a playoff, I had Morikawa as my one and done which really helped propel me back into contention. The Memorial rarely disappoints but the Rahm situation really put a damper on things. We move on and get one week closer to the U.S. Open. The PGA Tour heads to South Carolina once again for the Palmetto Championship at Congaree Golf Club.