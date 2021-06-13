Cancel
Golf

Palmetto Championship

 7 days ago

Already some real low scoring early ...... Bill Haas and Neinbaur both -4 after 8 or so holes, a couple at -5 after 12 or so, and Bryson at -2 after 4 holes. Maybe Doc can turn it on for a great finish ..... probably too many to pass to get to the top.

Golf
Sports
Highlights | Round 2 | the Palmetto Championship | 2021

Check out the best shots of the day from Round 2 of the 2021 the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, featuring Dustin Johnson, Ian Poulter, Tyrrell Hatton and Sungjae Im among others. SUBSCRIBE to PGA TOUR now: http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh. The Palmetto Championship at Congaree is a one-time replacement for the RBC Canadian...
PGA DFS Playbook - Palmetto Championship

We had another good week at the Memorial and it would have been great if not for the whole Jon Rahm situation. If you missed it (how could you), he was forced to withdraw after Saturday’s third round with a six shot lead because he tested positive for COVID-19. That left the tournament with Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay tied for the lead heading into Sunday. While Cantlay won in a playoff, I had Morikawa as my one and done which really helped propel me back into contention. The Memorial rarely disappoints but the Rahm situation really put a damper on things. We move on and get one week closer to the U.S. Open. The PGA Tour heads to South Carolina once again for the Palmetto Championship at Congaree Golf Club.
Golf is hard | 2021 Palmetto Championship

Home of the Palmetto Championship and playing as a par-71 at 7,655 yards long, Congaree Golf Club is known as one of the toughest golf courses on the PGA TOUR. Check out some of the best “golf is hard” moments from the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree. SUBSCRIBE to PGA...
Tournament field finalized for 2021 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship

Jim Furyk, Fred Couples, Steve Stricker, Ernie Els and defending champion Jerry Kelly highlight the 81-player field for the 2021 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, the tournament announced Friday. The third major of the year on PGA TOUR Champions will begin Thursday, June 24, at Firestone Country Club’s historic South Course.
Brooks Koepka Reacts To Jon Rahm Winning The U.S. Open

Brooks Koepka knows a thing or two about winning the U.S. Open, as the 31-year-old golfer has twice won the major tournament. The four-time major tournament champion was once again in contention at the U.S. Open this year, though he ultimately fell short. Koepka, who won the U.S. Open in...
Russell Henley, Richard Bland lead, but Jon Rahm favored at U.S. Open

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. The two names atop the U.S. Open leaderboard are unexpected, but the...
Jack Nicklaus Reacts To Awesome U.S. Open Finish

The 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines fully delivered. Jon Rahm took home his first major championship at Torrey Pines, becoming the first golfer from Spain to win the U.S. Open. It was an eventful weekend across the leaderboard, as several notable names made moves on Sunday. Rahm was the best of the bunch, though, as his huge putt on the 18th hole on Sunday ended up being the shot of the tournament.
Bryson DeChambeau tweaks Brooks Koepka with US Open videobomb

Bryson DeChambeau got into Brooks Koepka's shot again. DeChambeau was in camera range of his rival at the U.S. Open on Thursday as Koepka was prepping for a postround interview with Golf Channel. The muscular one decided to say hello as he passed by. Last month at the PGA Championship,...
Louis Oosthuizen finishes first round tied for lead at U.S. Open

Louis Oosthuizen completed his first-round play in the U.S. Open with a pair of pars on Friday morning to maintain a share of first place at Torrey Pines in San Diego. The South African is tied with Russell Henley, who posted a 4-under-par 67 in the first round Thursday. Henley was among those with a morning tee time on the first day, so he'll be in the afternoon wave for the second round.
Rahm grinds his way into title hunt at US Open

Jon Rahm grinded his way into contention Friday at the US Open, sinking clutch par putts and answering bogeys with quick birdies on a Torrey Pines layout he called a monster. World number three Rahm sank an eight-foot birdie putt at the 18th hole to fire a one-under par 70 and stand on three-under 139 for 36 holes at the oceanside course.
Jon Rahm Wins US Open at Torrey Pines for First Major Title

U.S. Open Jon Rahm Wins US Open at Torrey Pines for First Major Title The 26-year-old Rahm became the first Spaniard to win the U.S. Open, finally getting the major prize to go along with his enormous talent By The Associated Press • Published 2 mins ago Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Photo.
Golf World Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau’s Massive Collapse

For a while on Sunday, it looked like Bryson DeChambeau was about to win his second U.S. Open in a row. Through the front nine in the final round at Torrey Pines, DeChambeau was at -2 for the day, -5 for the tournament and in first place. Then, everything fell apart.
Jon Rahm captures US Open title

Three weeks ago, Jon Rahm tested positive for COVID-19 after his third round at the Memorial with a six-shot lead and was forced to pull out of the tournament. Fast-forward to Sunday, the Spaniard was clutch down the stretch and came from behind to capture the U.S. Open title at Torrey Pines.
Paige Spiranac Has Brutally Honest Admission On Phil Mickelson

Few golfers on the PGA Tour, if any, are more widely beloved than Phil Mickelson. The lovable left-handed golfer is as personable as they come. Mickelson, 50, has competed at the top of the sport for multiple decades. However, it’s been a while since the California native won a major championship.
Jon Rahm birdies last 2 holes to win 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father’s Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
Jon Rahm Wins the U.S. Open, His First Major Championship

SAN DIEGO — Jon Rahm on Sunday won the 121st U.S. Open, America’s national golf championship. The victory is Rahm’s first in a major championship and makes him the first Spaniard to win the event. It also ends a six-year streak of American winners in the event. Rahm started the final round at Torrey Pines Golf Course three strokes off the lead held by Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa, Russell Henley of the United States and Mackenzie Hughes of Canada.
Macon's Russell Henley bogeys final hole, tied for US Open lead

SAN DIEGO, Ca. -- Russell Henley and England's Richard Bland share the lead going into the weekend at the U.S. Open. Both are at 5-under through two rounds, one shot ahead of Louis Oosthuizen and Matthew Wolff. Bubba Watson and Jon Rahm are another shot back at 3-under 139. Phil...
Jon Rahm adds to clutch legacy with U.S. Open winning putts

There was a feeling he’d make that putt. It’s what he does. He did it in 2017 for eagle on the 72nd hole to win the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. After Dustin Johnson made a miraculous putt to force a playoff at the 2020 BMW Championship, he made a 66-footer on the first extra hole to win.